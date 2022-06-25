Gurugram, Jun 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new building of the All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) at IMT Manesar here, officials said.

The building will come up on 1,400 square metre plot in sector 2, they said.

Also Read | Media Has Right To Report FIRs, Court Cases, Without Attracting Libel, Says Bombay High Court.

Highlighting the importance of printing, Khattar said it is impossible to imagine publishing newspapers and books without a printing platform and the importance of printing has not declined over the years.

He said the AIFMP was established 70 years ago and since then, there has been a lot of change in the printing techniques. Writing and publishing has been replaced by digital platforms, but it is necessary to develop both the platforms together, he added.

Also Read | Museum Night by National Gallery of Modern Art Receives Commendable Response From Art Lovers.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister, AIFMP president P Chandra said a grand building would be constructed, which would benefit the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)