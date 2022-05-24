New Delhi, May 24 (PTI)The Supreme Court Tuesday set aside the Delhi High Court order granting bail to an accused in a kidnapping-cum-murder case of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a drain in East Delhi in November 2014, observing that trial in the matter is going on and crucial witnesses are still to be examined.

The apex court allowed the appeal filed by the victim's parents, who had challenged the order of March 2 this year of the high court which had granted bail to the accused.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt Over DBT Scheme for School Uniforms, Other Items.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi observed that the case of the prosecution is that the boy was kidnapped for ransom and later, his body was recovered from a drain.

“However, an important circumstance which should have, but has not been taken into consideration by the high court is that there are crucial witnesses who remained to be examined,” the bench said.

Also Read | Meta Launches Updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

It said the apprehension of the appellants that the witnesses may be tampered with cannot be regarded as “lacking in substance”.

While setting aside the high court order, the top court directed the accused to surrender forthwith.

Noting that the trial in the case is pending since 2014, the bench directed the trial court to conduct the trial expeditiously and preferably on a day-to-day basis.

The top court noted that 11 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far in the case.

The appeal, filed in the apex court through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, had challenged the March 2 order of the high court granting regular bail to accused Pratap Singh Sisodia.

The parents had contended that the high court failed to appreciate the gravity and nature of the offence that a young student was kidnapped on November 18, 2014. "As per the CCTV footage, the accused along with co-accused was captured in the CCTV footage on their scooty. The dead body of the kidnapped child was discovered on November 19, 2014, and as per the post-mortem report, the child was strangulated," the plea had said. According to the police, the victim was kidnapped in the afternoon when he was dropped by his school cab near his residence on November 18, 2014, and his body was found in a drain the next morning.

It alleged that the accused wanted to be an actor and had even gone to Mumbai where he did an acting course.

He was good at changing voices, a trick he used while making calls to the deceased's parents, the police had claimed. It was alleged that during interrogation, Pratap had revealed that he had opened a call centre in partnership and needed Rs 20 lakh to buy the share from his partner so that he can become the sole owner. So, he hatched a conspiracy with his friend, who also wanted to make quick money for establishing his own business of car accessories, it was claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)