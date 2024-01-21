New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a renowned Indian pump manufacturing company, is proud to announce a contribution of over 100 pumps, playing a crucial role in the temple's water management system and fire safety infrastructure.

The pumps provided by KBL encompass an energy-efficient range, including monobloc pumps, self-priming pumps and pressure-boosting pumps. These pumps will ensure efficient water supply throughout the sprawling temple complex, catering to the needs of devotees and maintaining a serene ambience.

Furthermore, KBL has equipped the temple with its state-of-the-art firefighting pumps. These Factory Mutual (FM)-approved and Underwriters Laboratories (UL)-listed firefighting pumps ensure the safety of the temple and devotees.

KBL's commitment to quality and reliability guarantees the effectiveness of these pumps in safeguarding iconic structures globally. These energy-efficient pumps are designed in India and Made in India.

Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, said, "We are deeply honoured to be associated with the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir, a project of immense spiritual and cultural significance. As a 100 per cent Indian-owned company, we believe in contributing to the development of our nation, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our values. Our pumps will not only facilitate smooth water management but also act as silent guardians, protecting the sanctity of the temple."

KBL's involvement in the Ram Mandir is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to preserving India's rich cultural tapestry.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a world-class pump manufacturing company with expertise in the engineering and manufacturing of fluid management systems. KBL provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, irrigation, building and construction, oil and gas industry, and marine and defence. (ANI)

