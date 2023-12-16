Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior advocate Kishore Datta was on Saturday appointed West Bengal's Advocate General, the state government said in a notification.

Datta will be holding the position for the second time after having been the state's AG from February 2017 to September 2021.

Also Read | Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Dies at 86: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Kuwait’s Ruling Emir.

Datta was appointed as the AG of West Bengal following the resignation of SN Mookherjee in November. Mookherjee had taken over following Dutta's first stint.

He will be the sixth AG of the state under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, with his four predecessors in the post being Anindya Mitra, Bimal Chatterjee, Jayanta Mitra and Mookherjee.

Also Read | Yumsen Matey Shot Dead: Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Killed by Suspected Militant.

Datta had resigned from the post in September 2021 citing personal reasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)