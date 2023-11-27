Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), celebrated its third annual convocation on Saturday (November 25), in which 302 students including five PhD scholars received their degrees.

A galaxy of luminaries adorned the event, including Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Chhattisgarh, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Govt. of India & Former CEO, NITI Aayog and Dr Ricky G Kej, Internationally Renowned Indian Music Composer & Three-time Grammy Award Winner.

Also Read | Manipur Government Holding Peace Talks With Valley-Based Insurgent Group, Says CM N Biren Singh.

Addressing the gathering Raghubar Das said, "Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS has proved that no work is impossible if one has determination. KISS students have made Odisha proud time and again in the fields of academic achievements and sports."

Congratulating the degree recipients, he said, Youth power is India's advantage today. They have ideas and innovation, are bold to take risks, and possess can-do spirit, he added.

Also Read | Nashik Road Accident: Five Killed in Collision Between Car and Container Truck in Nandgaon.

KISS is a praiseworthy initiative by Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the empowerment of tribal people, stated Biswabhusan Harichandan. As conscious and educated citizens, you have the responsibility to ensure that even the poor and those living on the margins get benefits of equality before the law and other constitutional provisions, he told the graduates.

"I have visited many academic institutions in India and abroad, but have not seen institutions like KIIT & KISS anywhere", stated Amitabh Kant in his convocation address.

Demographic advantage, thriving democracy, rapid digitization, and focus on the environment place India favourably to achieve rapid growth and progress, Shri Kant affirmed.

The planet is facing a serious environmental crisis and the only way to make a difference is to change ourselves, insisted Dr Ricky G. Kej in his address.

Expressing gratitude to the KISS-DU for honouring him with the Honoris Causa Degree, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji said that it is heartening to see that 11 of the 15 medal recipients are girls. This is a symbol of the new Bharat, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)