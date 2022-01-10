Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Monday issued stricter guidelines for the upcoming Uttarayan festival banning gatherings in public places, on roads and at open grounds for flying kites on January 14.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Gujarat: 67 Including 31 Students of IIM Ahmedabad Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Last 10 Days.

Also Read | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says Third Wave of Coronavirus Has Started, Will Peak by January-End.

On the terraces too, people should wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitisers as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, said a notification issued by the state Home department for the kite flying festival.

As per the notification, people are barred from gathering at any public place, open grounds or on roads to fly kites.

While large gatherings on terraces or inside residential societies will be banned, the guests, friends or relatives living elsewhere must not be given entry in other residential complexes for celebrations, it stated.

The use of loudspeakers and DJ systems on the terraces or in societies will be banned as they may encourage people to break social distancing norms during celebrations, it said.

The state Home department said the people above the age of 65, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children under the age of 10 should stay at home on the festival day.

The police will keep a watch on the people using drones, CCTV cameras and through patrolling.

Those found violating the guidelines will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the notification.

Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,68,301, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,130, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)