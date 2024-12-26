Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday hinted at the possibility of a hike in milk purchase price after Sankranti festival.

There has been a demand from several quarters to increase the purchase price of milk by Rs 5 per litre.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

"Two months ago at an event held in Magadi in Ramanagara district, the cooperation Minister and Animal Husbandry Minister and several seniors from the cooperative sector had placed a demand before the Chief Minister that farmers are in distress and minimum Rs 5 (per litre) should be given," Naik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Yesterday a meeting was held, and in the days ahead another meeting will be held. After Sankranti we will meet the Chief Minister, where it will be decided."

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Admitted to Hospital: Former Indian PM and Veteran Congress Leader Taken to Delhi AIIMS After His Heath Deteriorated, Say Sources.

Sankranti festival is on January 14.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) markets its dairy products under the 'Nandini' brand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)