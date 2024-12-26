New Delhi, December 26: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, sources said.

The 92-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said. Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former Prime Minister and Congress Leader Admitted to Emergency Department of AIIMS Delhi, Say Sources.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

