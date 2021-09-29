Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday rescued eight people after a two-storied building collapsed in the Ahiritola area of Kolkata.

After the collapse, the NDRF team reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation. Following the rescue operation, the team saved all the eight trapped victims, informed DG-NDRF Satya Pradhan.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "2 storied #BuildingCollapse AhiriTola, Kolkata 8 victims trapped @2_ndrf promptly responds Joint ops with DMG-KP ALL 8 VICTIMS SAVED."

Earlier in the day, two persons, including a 3-year-old were also killed after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with the gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas as cyclone storm 'Gulab' was likely to reach the West Bengal coast today. (ANI)

