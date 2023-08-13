Kolkata, August 13: Two more students were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case taking the total number of arrests to three, said police. A first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night.

According to the police the arrest was made on Sunday morning and the arrested accused has been identified as Deepsekhar Dutta (19) a second-year Economics student at the university and a resident of Bankura district. Jadavpur University 'Ragging' Row: Two More Arrested in Swapnodeep Kundu 'Suicide' Case, Inquiry Committee Visits College Hostel (Watch Video).

While the second arrested accused has been identified as Manotosh Ghosh (20), a second-year student of Sociology and a resident of Hooghly. Meanwhile, the third arrested accused, Sourav Chowdhury an ex-student of the university was produced before a city court on August 12 and remanded to police custody till August 22.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hostel and said that strong action will be taken and justice will be served. Talking to the media after visiting the university hostel, Governor said, "I went to the hostel, I discussed with the students... and also the teachers, they want justice. Justice will be done. They presented before me some of the basic issues here. We'll address them... We'll do our best, we'll give them justice, and strong action will be taken..." Jadavpur University 'Ragging' Row: Forced to Cut Hair, Humiliated; Chilling Details of Torture Emerge in Swapnodeep Kundu 'Suicide' Case.

Earlier, officials informed that the preliminary post-mortem reports point that the student died after falling from a high place. "He suffered severe injury to the left side of the head and his left rib and pelvis were fractured due to the impact," they said, citing preliminary postmortem reports.

Kundu, a first-year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district. The teen was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates. "The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment," police said earlier.

