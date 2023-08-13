Kolkata, August 13: After a first-year student reportedly fell from the Jadavpur University hostel balcony, further information about his ragging as well as three new suspects in the case has surfaced. Three more persons were allegedly present at the site and took part in the alleged ragging that resulted in Swapnodeep Kundu's death, according to the police.

At least 20 students have already been questioned about the incident. Along with the prior defendants, the three new suspects reportedly coerced Kundu into cutting his hair in a particular style. They also forced him to go through an embarrassing introduction process in which, among other things, they demanded his physical information, according to police sources, who were reported by India Today. Assam: Student Jumps Off Hostel Building to Escape Ragging in Dibrugarh University, Four Arrested.

What Happened?

The 18-year-old student was a Bengali (honours) undergraduate student and a native of Bagula in the Nadia district. Around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday, he allegedly fell from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel. He had suffered severe injuries and was being treated at the KPC Medical College when he passed away at 4.30 am on Thursday.

When he was taken to a private hospital, he was hurt in a number of ways. The original autopsy found fractures in his left side of the pelvis, rib, and head. He also has a shattered spine.

Sourav Chowdhury, a student, has been detained thus far after confessing to his involvement in the ragging. According to reports, the victim began staying with his friends rather than at the hostel because he was frightened to do so due to claimed ongoing abuse. Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Thrash Junior, Force Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

Ramprasad Kundu, the father of Swapnodeep, has filed a complaint alleging that some of the hostel's boarders are to blame for his son's passing. He further told the police that on Wednesday evening, Swapnodeep contacted his mother and said he was terrified for his life and wanted to return to his village. According to the police, a case has been opened under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 34.

