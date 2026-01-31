Kolkata, January 31: Kolkata Police arrested an employee of a popular bar-cum-restaurant in Park Street for allegedly serving beef instead of goat meat to YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty. The arrest was made on Saturday after the YouTuber lodged a complaint at Park Street Police Station the previous night. "One employee of a popular restaurant/bar at Kolkata's Park Street has been arrested on charges of serving beef instead of goat meat to a YouTuber after he lodged a complaint with Park Street police. A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation into the matter is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.​

Sayak went to the popular bar-cum-restaurant Olypub on Friday night with two friends. According to his complaint, they ordered mutton steak but were allegedly served beef instead. After the incident, Sayak shared a video of his altercation with the waiter and manager on social media. The video went viral. Ghaziabad: Meat-Laden Truck Allegedly Carrying Beef Seized by Hindu Groups on Pilkhuwa Road, Set on Fire Amid Protests (Watch Video).

YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty Served Beef Instead of Goat Meat in Kolkata

Olypub, Park Street—one of Kolkata’s most iconic restaurants—is now at the centre of a deeply disturbing controversy. A well-known Kolkata content creator ordered mutton steak. What was served? Beef steak. Even more shocking—after some time, the waiter returned and informed… pic.twitter.com/PJTWwunpmV — Tarunjyoti Tewari (@tjt4002) January 30, 2026

In the Facebook video, Sayak described his ordeal. He said he and his friends ordered mutton, but the waiter served him beef. "Do you know that I am a Brahmin? How can you share beef to me?" Sayak was heard saying in the clip. In the clip, the restaurant manager was seen smiling at one point. "This is not a matter to laugh at," the actor's friend said.​ After the incident, the BJP criticized and condemned the restaurant. Beef Ban Diktat Triggers Protest in Kerala Bank: Canara Bank Employees in Kochi Hold ‘Beef Fest’ After Regional Manager From Bihar Banned Beef in Canteen.

"A well-known blogger, actor, and his friends went to Olypub, a restaurant in Park Street, and ordered mutton steak. But they were served beef steak instead ! The waiter later returned with a mutton steak, saying it was a mistake. Later, even the manager came and tried to pass it off as a mistake, with a smile! Why are Hindus made a soft target? Imagine the outrage if it were some other kind of meat served to some other community," said BJP leader Keya Ghosh in a social media post.​

