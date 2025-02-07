Koraput (Odisha), Feb 7 (PTI) A couple was killed and three others were seriously injured when a brick-laden tractor-trolley overturned in Odisha's Rayagada district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the driver of the Gunupur-bound tractor-trolley, which was coming from Gulamunda Paka, lost control over the vehicle, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Chaitanya Sabar and his wife Mamita.

The injured were immediately rushed to Gunupur hospital for treatment. One critically injured person was later referred to the district headquarters hospital in Parlakhemundi after his condition worsened, he added.

Six people, including the driver, were on the tractor-trolley, Uttam Kumar Sahu, IIC of Gunupur police station, said.

They were daily wage labourers from Ompera village, he said, adding an investigation has been launched into the incident.

