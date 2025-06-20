Kota, Jun 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his house in Kota, the police said on Friday.

Dushyant Pandey left an eight-page note in which he named four individuals- Narendra Nagar, Ravi Tiwari, Shankar Rai and Rambhagat, accusing them of torturing him over financial matters, which he claimed led him to take this extreme step, the police said.

According to the police, Dushyant, who worked in the private sector and lived with his parents and sisters, went into his room on Thursday afternoon and did not come out.

On Friday morning, Dushyant's father called the police after receiving no response from his son and noticing that his door remained bolted.

The police rushed to the residence and broke the door open to find Dushyant hanging from the ceiling fan, Borkheda Police Station Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

Initial inquiry suggests that Dushyant was allegedly experiencing a monetary crisis and was involved in cheque bounce cases, he further said.

A case was lodged to determine the actual reason behind Dushyant's extreme step and investigate the role of the persons mentioned in his note, the CI added.

Dushyant's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Friday afternoon.

