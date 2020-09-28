Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) The fast-unto-death by the chief of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) Sanjay Tickoo has entered the ninth day on Monday with demands by people from the community living in the valley to provide them jobs under central government employment package apart from relief and accommodation to non-migrant Kashmiri Hindus.

KPSS, which is an organisation looking after the welfare of Kashmiri Hindus who have not migrated from the valley following the rise of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, blamed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for derailing every initiative of the government to address problems and implement demands of Kashmiri Hindus living in the valley since 1990.

KPSS president Tickoo along with a member of the community, Sandeep Koul, sat on the fast-unto-death protest that has entered the ninth day, the leaders said.

They completed 192 hours of fast-unto-death at Shri Sidhi Vinayak Ganesh Mandir at Ganpatyaars (Habaa Kadal) area of Srinagar but the administration is still silent on the issue and are playing with the life and sentiments of the Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir Valley, they said.

"Kashmiri Hindus faced isolation since 2014 and since August 2019, we became invisible for the administration. They are playing with us," they said.

KPSS demands implementation of High Court directions and recommendations of the MHA regarding jobs to be provided to the unemployed educated Kashmiri Hindu youths living in valley.

They blamed the Disaster Management Relief, Return and Rehabilitation Department for deliberately delaying the process for more than four years, some leaders said.

They demanded a smooth process of providing bonafide certificates to all the aspirants of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and monthly financial aid to 808 such families living in Kashmir since 1990, they added.

They also demanded grant of accommodation to all deserving non-migrant KP families living in the valley as per recommendations of the MHA and extension of benefits of migrant welfare fund to the non-migrant KPs of the Kashmir Valley.

