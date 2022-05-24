Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh for family members of those who died in an accident on the outskirts of Hubli city in the state.

As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

"An amount of Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in an accident near Hubli. Rs 2 lakh compensation from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. I thank PM Modi for announcing Rs 2 lakhs to family members," Bommai tweeted.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bengaluru when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

An FIR has been registered in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)