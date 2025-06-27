Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday marked the birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by garlanding his statue and reaffirming the state government's commitment to preserving the legacy of the city's founding father. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was also present.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar announced plans for a grand memorial, stating, "This is a very special occasion. We have allotted five acres through the Kempegowda Development Authority. We ourselves established this authority."

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire in early-modern India.

He added, "We ourselves began the celebration of the Jayanthi (birth anniversary). We are the ones who gave the land. We are now laying the foundation stone with the intention of constructing a grand building for it."

He further noted that earlier in the day, he, along with Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Muniyappa, and others, offered floral tributes near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Regarding Minister Rajnath Singh's statement about a "revolution in the government" after September, he said, "I am not aware of this matter. I will speak to him and let you know afterwards. In any case, you should ask him directly."

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Kempegowda is an efficient and far-sighted administrator. He is the builder of modern Bangalore. Today, Kempegowda's 516th birth anniversary is being celebrated in collaboration with the government, Kempegowda Development Authority and BBMP. During 2013-18, our government discussed with Nirmala Nanda Swamiji and found out the date of birth, and since then, the government has been continuously celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti. If Bangalore is recognised internationally today, it was Kempegowda who laid the foundation for it."

He added, "The government has done the work of commemorating him. Kempegowda, who built towers in four parts of Bangalore, understood what Bangalore should be like and built many towns, including Nagaratpet, Chikkapet, and Balepet, during his administration based on his profession." The Chief Minister said that his administration is a model for all of us. (ANI)

