Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,37,933 and the death toll to 12,209, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 644 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 550 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 311 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of January 28 evening, cumulatively 9,37,933 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,209 deaths and 9,19,503 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 6,202 active cases, 6,052 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 150 are in ICU.

Out of the 2 deaths reported on Thursday, both were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 311, followed by Dakshina Kannada (34), Kodagu (22), Mysuru (19), Tumakuru (18), Kalaburagi (16) and Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga (15) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,98,147, followed by Mysuru (53,318) and Ballari (39,131).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,89,829, followed by Mysuru (52,080) and Ballari (38,481).

A total of over 1,68,16,459 samples have been tested so far, out of which 66,061 were tested on Thursday alone, and 5,117 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, an estimated 44 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Thursday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 2,84,385, the official data showed.

According to the data released by the office of the state Health Minister, out of 41,634 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination,18,230 was achieved till 8:30 PM on Thursday in 446 sessions held.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 16 till Thursday 8:30 PM stands at 2,84,385. It is against the targeted 5,42,041 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 52 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases reported across the state on Thursday, the department said.

The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will be given priority, and people with comorbidity are the next priority.PTI KSU SS

