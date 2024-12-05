Churachandpur (Manipur), Dec 5 (PTI) a leading Kuki-Zo organisation of Manipur on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a judicial probe into the killing of 10 youths in a gunfight with the CRPF.

In its letter, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) also raised questions over the neutrality of the CRPF.

The organisation reiterated its demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community under the Indian Constitution in the state where ethnic violence between Kuki tribals and Meiteis claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

"The latest round of violence, which started with the burning of Zairawn village in Jiribam district and the horrific murder of a 31-year-old tribal woman, has resulted in the deaths of 13 Kuki-Zo people," said the letter signed by ITLF Chairman Pagin Haokip and General Secretary Muan Tombing.

The body of the woman, who was "tortured and charred to death" was found at her home on November 7 evening.

"What makes this episode more worrying for the minority community is that 10 tribals were killed by the CRPF, which was supposed to act as a neutral force," the ITLF said in the letter to the Union home minister.

It claimed that the post-mortem reports of the deceased clearly showed the men were shot from the back, proving that they were not engaged in a gunfight with security forces when they were gunned down.

"They were most likely ambushed or murdered after being captured. Also, all of them were shot multiple times (some had more than a dozen bullet wounds, mostly from their back), raising further questions about the moral and ethical conduct of the paramilitary force in using such excessive lethal force.

"Four of the bodies were also desecrated, with each missing an eye, indicating that they were gouged out," alleged ITLF in the letter, a copy of which was marked to the Director General of CRPF.

The tribal body further claimed that when Zairawn village was burnt down and the woman was killed just a few days before, the CRPF personnel who were stationed nearby "refused to come out" of their camp and "failed to fire" a single shot to thwart the assailants even though the attack lasted for over an hour.

The Assam Rifles was replaced with the CRPF following demands made by the Meiteis, the ITLF said alleging that There are many Meitei officers in the CRPF.

The Manipur Police on November 11 had claimed that 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces after armed insurgents fired indiscriminately at Borobekra Police Station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

All the 10 men along with two other youths killed recently were laid to rest on Thursday in Churachandpur.

The claim that the 10 were militants and they died while attacking Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp is "false", the tribal body asserted.

"In light of the available facts, we demand a judicial inquiry into the deaths of the 10 Kuki-Zo volunteers so that justice is served to them and their families," the ITLF said in the letter to Shah.

It claimed that the slain men were out on patrol to protect their fellow tribals because of the attack on Zairawn village allegedly by Meitei gunmen.

"As for the CRPF, it should remind its men on the ground of its purpose and act as a neutral force from now on," the letter read.

As for the path to lasting peace, the ITLF said a militarily enforced tranquility cannot bring permanent normalcy and what is needed is a political solution.

"We urge you to start laying the groundwork for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the aegis of the Indian constitution so that we can live a life free of discrimination and subjugation," the letter said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

