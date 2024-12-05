Prayagraj, December 5: Mahakumbh 2025 is set to offer a unique and rejuvenating experience for devotees from across the globe, with the creation of a high-density ‘oxygen forest’ in Mahakumbhnagar.

Featuring 1.5 lakh plants, this green initiative not only enhances the natural beauty of the area but also ensures an abundant supply of oxygen, promising an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are underway to enhance the main intersections of Mahakumbhnagar and the major highways into ‘green zones’.

DFO Prayagraj Arvind Kumar Yadav said: "Under CM Yogi Adityanath's guidance, preparations are focused on making this year's Mahakumbh divine, fresh, and grand. A target of planting 149,620 saplings has been set, with 137,964 already planted. The entire plantation work will be completed by December 10."

"One of the highlights will be the 50,000 saplings that will greet devotees as they enter Mahakumbh, offering a visual treat for both domestic and international visitors. The forest department is working tirelessly to ensure Mahakumbhnagar is green and vibrant, with plants being placed on every road and intersection. Mahakumbhnagar will be fully green before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit."

Alok Kumar Pandey, IT Head of the Forest Department in Prayagraj, said: "The entry and exit routes linking Mahakumbhnagar to the city are being beautified with ornamental plants. A variety of projects, including the installation of 50,000 cement tree guards, 10,000 round iron guards, and 2,500 square iron guards, are underway as part of this thematic planting initiative. "

"A high-density oxygen forest is being developed in Saraswati Hi-Tech City, designed to function as both an oxygen bank and a city forest. A total of 87,120 plants are being planted over 20 hectares in this area, which will become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists," he added.

About 2,500 plants have already been planted in the urban area of Mahakumbhnagar. The primary focus is on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya and Prayagraj-Varanasi roads, along with other key routes including those to Lucknow, Mirzapur, Rewa, and Banda.

Along the Ganga banks, 10,000 saplings are being planted, with special attention to the beautification of Pakka Ghat and the banks of Jhunsi, Arail, and Phaphamau. The Karchana range, stretching from the urban area of Mahakumbhnagar to Hi-Tech City, is seeing the planting of about 2,500 saplings, including Gul Mohar, Kachnar, and Amaltas.

As part of Green Mahakumbh initiative, extensive plantation work is underway throughout Mahakumbhnagar. The banks of the Ganga River are being transformed into lush green spaces, with 3,000 Arjun plants being planted along the left bank. Meanwhile, Gul Mohar and Kanji plants are being planted along the southern bank of the Sangam, covering Prayag and Soraon.

The Karchana range is being enriched with 2,000 saplings, while 1,700 Arjun and Kachnar saplings are being planted along the Ganga River banks and on the roads connecting Jhunsi, Kakra-Lilapur, and Phulpur.

Additionally, 1,800 Arjun and Peepal saplings are being planted along the Phaphamau-Sahson-Hanumanganj and Prayagraj-Gorakhpur roads, further enhancing the region's green cover.

