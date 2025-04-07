Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, on Monday expressed disappointment over being "prevented" from working in Karnataka, alleging that the Congress government in the state was obstructing his efforts out of "political jealousy".

He was speaking at the consecration and Kumbhabhishekam ceremony of the newly installed idols of Lord Siddhi Vinayaka and Nagadevata at Handanahalli village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

"The people of Mandya have elected me as their Member of Parliament, and I am grateful for their trust and blessings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios in his Cabinet. I am working hard to bring one or two industries to Mandya, Ramanagara, or Tumakuru districts. However, the state government is not extending its support," he alleged.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy said that the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company is one of the state's proud industrial establishments, with its main plant located along the coastal belt of Mangaluru.

He alleged that despite failing to provide jobs to thousands of locals, the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah—which was in power until 2018—collected funds and granted permissions even after mining activities in Kudremukh had ceased.

"Although they collected crores of rupees for mining allocations, no mining took place for years. Without mining, iron ore couldn't be supplied to the factory," he alleged.

According to Kumaraswamy, once he took charge as Union Steel Minister, officials informed him of the state's obstruction and that Kudremukh required funds to restart mining in Ballari.

"I signed the proposal to provide Rs 1,700 crore in financial support and sent it to the Finance Ministry. As Steel Minister, I signed it first with the intention of doing good for the state. However, the state government, out of political jealousy, obstructed it," he claimed.

Further, he added, "Because of this, 2,000 employees at the Mangaluru plant lost their jobs. Ultimately, for the benefit of these people and the state, I decided to merge Kudremukh with NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation)."

The Union Minister further alleged that the state government was "politicising the development of HMT and creating hurdles".

Recalling the support extended by neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kumaraswamy cited the example of the Vizag Steel Plant.

"Chandrababu Naidu met me several times to discuss reviving the plant. He participated in many meetings. Leaders from that state, cutting across party lines, submitted demands to me. Isn't that kind of commitment worthy of appreciation? But here, in our state, how fair is it to mix politics with development? Who ends up suffering? The youth—because they are being denied jobs. Who is responsible for that?" he asked.

He accused the state government of playing politics even in matters of development.

"They're not just failing to cooperate with their political opponents—they're not even supporting the good work being done. If this continues, how will industries ever be established in the state?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Assuring the people of Mandya that he would meet their expectations, he said villages should remain as peaceful as they once were, and that "auspicious events and religious programmes should rise above party politics".

"Political interference should not seep into rural development activities. When I think of our childhood, I still get emotional. We had no facilities and very limited technological advantages. Yet, people lived in harmony, with love and mutual respect. That atmosphere is now lost—we are becoming increasingly narrow-minded," Kumaraswamy claimed.

