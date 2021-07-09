Hyderabad, July 9: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President L Ramana resigned on Wednesday to join the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Ramana submitted his resignation to the National President of TDP, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

In the resignation letter, L Ramana stated that he was stepping down with "the intention to work with people at a much closer level."

He further thanked TDP and Chandrababu Naidu for supporting his growth for the last 30 years.

