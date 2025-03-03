Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Monday said the allowance under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana for February will be disbursed to beneficiaries on the eve of International Women's Day.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, the state women and child development minister said the process of direct benefit transfer (DBT) will begin on March 5.

She said the scheme has reached 2.5 crore women, and more than 2.35 crore beneficiaries received the allowance last month.

Tatkare said the instalment for March will be disbursed before the end of the budget session on March 26, while the allowance for February will be deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the eve of March 8, International Women's Day.

Asked about the government's poll promise of increasing the aid from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, she said the chief minister and deputy chief ministers will decide about the same.

