Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) A clandestine laboratory manufacturing alprazolam was busted in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana with 31.42 kilograms of the banned drug seized from there, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence, the makeshift laboratory manufacturing alprazolam was raided in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the outskirts of Vattem village in Bijinepally mandal in the district, a DRI release said.

Alprazolam is a banned drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the United States, alprazolam is a prescribed drug sold under the brand name Xanax, among others, which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

The raid led to the seizure of 31.42 kg alprazolam with an approximate value of Rs 3.14 crore in the illegal drug market. Processing material along with machinery and other equipment used in making the drug were confiscated as well, the release said.

The person engaged in the manufacture of alprazolam has been arrested and further investigation is in progress, it said.

