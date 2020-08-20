Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A man was arrested by the police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to the Mangalore Airport, the police informed.

"Today around 1 pm, former Airport Director M Vasudeva received a call from an unknown person informing him that there was a bomb at the Airport. Authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) got into action and the bomb disposal team subsequently found that it was a hoax call," a press release said.

"Immediate effort was made by Mangalore City Police to nab the culprit who was apprehended with the help of Udupi District Police. The arrested accused is one Vasanth, a 33-year-old agricultural labourer. Further investigation of this case is in progress." it added.

"A case had been registered at the Bajpe Police station of Mangalore City Police under the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act," it added. (ANI)

