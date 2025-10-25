Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Ladakh Police Academy hosted the Passing Out Parade of 453 policemen and women at its campus situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet.

This is one of the highest passing-out parades of Ladakh Police.

The ceremony was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Also present were the Chief Secretary of the UT Ladakh, the Director General of Police, and other senior officials of the UT Police, along with the families of the jawans. The families welcomed their loved ones with cakes and local delicacies to mark the occasion.

The recruits had undergone 10 months of training before graduating from the academy.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated Diwali with Army jawans of Fire and Fury Corps at Rinchen Auditorium, Leh, on Monday.

He saluted their bravery in "guarding borders under extreme conditions", paid homage to Kargil and Siachen heroes, and reiterated the Union Government's and the Union Territory's commitment to their welfare, a release said.

In a post on X, Office of the Lt Governor Ladakh shared, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta celebrated #Diwali with Army jawans of @firefurycorps at Rinchen Auditorium, Leh. He saluted their bravery in guarding borders under extreme conditions, paid homage to Kargil & #Siachen heroes, and reiterated GoI & UT's commitment to their welfare." (ANI)

