Leh, Jul 21 (PTI) Ladakh's Covid tally reached 20,278 with 14 fresh cases, while no new death was reported in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

The death toll stood at 206, with Leh accounting for 148 fatalities and Kargil 58, they said.

There are 94 active cases in Ladakh, while 19,978 have recovered from the infection.

A total of 2,528 samples tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the officials added.

