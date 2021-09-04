Leh, Sep 3 (PTI) Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 20,573, while the count of active cases in the union territory stood at 68, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

Nine more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298 till date, the officials said.

Of the six fresh cases, five were reported in Leh and one in Kargil.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: 43.8% Feel Their Life and Country Are Both in 'Poor Condition', Says ABP-CVOTER-IANS Survey Conducted in Five Poll-Bound States.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)