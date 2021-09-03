New Delhi, September 3: A total of 43.8 per cent respondents in the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1 survey feel that their 'life and the country both are in a poor state'. The survey was conducted in the five states that will go to the polls next year -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The survey found that overall, 13.3 per cent said the 'country is moving forward but not my life', 29.3 per cent said the 'country is moving forward and my life too', while 5 per cent said that 'life is improving but the country is in poor state'. Narendra Modi Still the Best PM Candidate in Five Poll-Bound States, Says ABP-CVOTER-IANS Survey.

In the 'country is moving forward but not my life' category, 23.3 per cent respondents are from Manipur, followed by 11.2 per cent from UP, 11.1 per cent from Uttarakhand, 7 per cent from Goa and 2.8 per cent from Punjab.

In the 'country is moving forward and my life too' section, Goa tops with 40.5 per cent, followed by Uttarakhand at 36.8 per cent, UP at 31.4 per cent, Manipur at 27.2 per cent and Punjab at 10.5 per cent.

In the 'my life is improving but the country is in poor state' category, 11.8 per cent respondents are from Manipur, 8 per cent from Punjab, 6.3 per cent from Uttarakhand, 4.1 per cent from UP, and 2 per cent from Goa.

In the 'my life and country both are in a poor state' section, Punjab has highest number of respondents at 75 per cent, followed by 49.6 per cent in UP, 44.5 per cent in Goa, 43.9 per cent in Uttarakhand and 33.3 per cent in Manipur.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

