Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's pitch for self-employment, as against seeking jobs in public or private sectors, on Thursday received a retort from Sangh Parivar bete noire Lalu Prasad.

The RJD founder, who is set to be re-elected as the party's national president in Delhi in a few days, took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Bhagwat's statement at the Dussehra rally of the RSS.

Addressing the rally, Bhagwat had said that "in any society, only 10, 20 or 30 per cent people get jobs (naukri) in public and private sectors" and asked "how many can be accommodated if there is such a mad scramble for jobs".

Bhagwat's statement is being seen as an indirect endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's stance of making a distinction between "naukri" and "rozgar" (employment).

Prasad, whose party has caught the public imagination by the promise of 10 lakh government jobs, slammed Bhagwat with the remark "whenever the BJP-RSS find themselves in trouble, gentlemen (sajjan) engaged in spreading hatred start disseminating gyaan (wisdom)".

Indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral promise of 2014, the former Bihar chief minister remarked "RSS imparts training in deceit (thug vidya) at its schools and rhetorician (jumlebaaz) students garner votes with false promises of two crore jobs a year".

