Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) CEO Mahesh on Sunday clarified that M/s Ksiroda India Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who has been accused in a gold smuggling case--was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023.

The land is located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day when the last governemnt was in power, Mahesh stated.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT President Uddhav Thackeray Slams Bhayyaji Joshi Over His Remarks, Accuses BJP and RSS of Creating Language War After Fight Over Gods.

According to a press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for Steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of Rs 138 crore.

The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.

Also Read | What Is Anorexia Nervosa? As Kannur Girl Dies After Following Diet Plan for Weight Loss From YouTube, Know All About Eating Disorder That Creates Unwarranted Fear of Being Overweight.

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge on the evening of March 4 for financial offences.

On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18.

Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. During her questioning, Rao claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes. However, authorities suspect that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.

Then she was remanded to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) custody until March 10.

The Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru allowed the actress to meet her advocate for half an hour each day during her 3-day DRI custody.

The court, presided over by Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar, directed the DRI to provide Rao with essentials like food and a bed during her custody and cautioned the DRI against harsh treatment during the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)