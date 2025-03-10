Kochi, March 10: An 18-year-old girl tragically died after following a dangerous water-only diet she found on YouTube in Kerala's Kannur. Sreenanda, who had been battling Anorexia Nervosa, was on a ventilator for several days at the Thalassery Co-operative Hospital before succumbing to the condition. Sreenanda case sheds light on the dangers of extreme dieting and the importance of seeking proper treatment for eating disorders.

According to the Onmanorama report, Sreenanda's health deteriorated over a six-month period as she became increasingly obsessed with losing weight, eventually reducing her diet to only water. Dr Nagesh Prabhu, the physician who treated her, confirmed that she was suffering from Anorexia Nervosa, a psychological condition where individuals fear gaining weight and often starve themselves.

What is Anorexia Nervosa?

Anorexia Nervosa is a serious eating disorder that not only impacts one’s eating habits but also one’s mental and emotional well-being. It causes patients to lose their sense of hunger over time, resulting in dangerous weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. The disorder is rare in Kerala but can affect individuals of any gender, race, or age.

Treatment for Anorexia Nervosa typically involves psychotherapy, nutrition counseling, and, in severe cases, hospitalisation. Recovery is possible with proper care, though it requires consistent treatment and patience.

Despite initial warnings from a colleague, Sreenanda’s family did not fully grasp the severity of her condition, mistakenly attributing her weight loss to normal teenage behaviour.

