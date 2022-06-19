New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his tenant in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Kamran, who is unemployed and is allegedly a drug addict. He is the son of the victim's landlady, they said.

Police said that they received information on Saturday at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station that a man had been stabbed in Khusro Nagar Basti and was being taken to the Safdarjung Trauma Centre.

According to police, when they reached the spot, Monish, the complainant, alleged that his brother Raji, who worked as a welder, was stabbed by Kamran, the son of his landlady Naseema.

Monish also alleged that Kamran had had a fight with Naseema earlier.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Saturday when Monish and his brothers Israel and Raji objected to Kamran's use of abusive words for Naseema.

The accused allegedly went to his room and brought out a knife and stabbed Raji. Raji later died during treatment at the hospital, police said.

After stabbing Raji, the accused ran away with the knife, they said.

"An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Kamran has been apprehended and further investigation is underway," Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

