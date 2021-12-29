Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Police have seized a total of 645 bear claws and teeth during a raid at a food outlet in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Minor Girls Murder Relative For Sexually Assaulting Mother in Wayanad, Surrender.

Following a tip-off, the police's central crime unit raided the premises in Ulhasnagar town on Sunday and seized the animal body parts, senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stones of 23 Projects Worth Over Rs 17,500 Crore in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

An offence was registered against the premises owner under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

The police were trying to find out who kept the animal body parts in the premises and to whom they were to be sold, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)