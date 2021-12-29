Wayanad, December 29: Two minor girls in Kerala's Wayanad district killed a 70-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted their mother at Ayiamkolly. According to police, the girls surrendered themselves, claiming to have killed the man.

The incident was reported from the Ambalavayal region, where the body of the man was found in a nearby pit. Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the deceased was a close relative of the girls, who were staying with their mother in a small accommodation close to the man's house. The girls reportedly tried to stop the assault and in the process hacked Koya to death using an axe.

Following their surrender, the police recovered the body from the well. Both families have lived in the same house but in separate portions.

The report quoted Ambalavayal panchayat president Hafsath Kunnakkadan as saying “Muhammad (the deceased) has three wives and he was staying with his third wife at Ayiramkolli. The girls and mother are also living in the same house. Their living condition is bad, we can’t call it a house. It’s a shed. Their mother is also not well. She had surgery recently. Neighbours said the girls have been facing problems with Muhammad and they might have committed the crime after suffering for long.” Delhi: Minor Killed, Dumped Near Aravalli Hills by Friend’s Father For Eating Free Kachoris At His Cart

The police have also charged the woman with section 302 (murder) of the IPC while the daughters, aged 15 and 16, have been taken to a shelter home. They will be produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).