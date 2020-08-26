Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday slammed the move to take Congress state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others into the police custody near Salon in Rae Bareli while they were going to meet the relatives of Balia journalist Ratan Singh and said that 'law and order situation in Yogi Raj has completely failed.'

Singh was shot dead on Monday evening in his village in Ballia district.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

"The state has become a hub of crime and criminals are so emboldened that now even the murder of journalists has become a common thing," Lallu said.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the murder of Balia journalist Ratan Singh has exposed Yogi Raj. The law and order of the state has become out of control for Yogi, who claims to establish Ram Rajya in the state. Anarchy has become an empire. Uttar Pradesh has become the safest land for criminals.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

Lallu further said that Jungle Raj has been established in the state. The rule of law has been paralyzed. Today Uttar Pradesh is passing through a very frightening situation. There is no guarantee of the safety of the life of common people.

He has said that women, journalists and common people of the state have suffered from the increase in crime but the Yogi government has miserably failed to make the common man feel safe. He said that the graph of crime in Uttar Pradesh has beaten the corona.

"What kind of state is being made by Yogi Ji where 124 murders take place in a month and three journalists are killed in three months. Not only this, but the government has also filed FIRs against 11 journalists to hide its own failure. The Congress is not going to remain silent against the Jungle Raj. Yogi Adityanath will have to answer to the state and its people," he said.

The delegation, which was taken in police custody, included State General Secretary Manoj Yadav, Kisan Congress president Tarun Patel, Lucknow District president Ved Prakash Tripathi, city unit president Mukesh Singh Chauhan and others.

Earlier in the day, police said that three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)