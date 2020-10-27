Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday alleged that the law and order in the state is in a state of disarray under Congress government rule.

Former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat said the government framed sedition charges against their leaders instead of maintaining law and order in the state.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, instead of maintaining law and order, framed charges of sedition against his own party leaders. The law and order situation in the state is bound to suffer," Shekhawat said at a press conference here.

Shekhawat said that in the 20 months after the Congress government came to power, more than five lakh criminal cases have been registered in which more than 12,000 cases have been registered against atrocities on Dalits. He said that the development of the cities in the state has stopped due to criminal incidents.

BJP state president Satish Poonia issued a statement saying that the Congress government in the state has discriminated in development works due to corruption and anarchy in urban bodies.

He said CM Gehlot has not yet fulfilled the promises made to the farmers, youth and general public during the assembly election and development works have been completely stalled in the cities.

