Gurugram, Jun 24 (PTI) A law student was killed and his friend was critically injured when a speeding car struck them as they stood near the railing on the service lane at Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harsh (25), a resident of Om Nagar colony. His friend Abhishek was referred to a Delhi hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Harsh, along with his neighbour Moksh, was waiting outside an eatery along the highway when the accident occurred.

Eyewitness Moksh said Harsh had told him that he was hungry and both of them reached Chanchal Dhaba on a motorcycle at 3 am.

"The 'dhaba' was crowded, so we were waiting for our turn. Meanwhile, Harsh met an old friend Abhishek, and they stood near the railing to chat. At that time, a speeding Skoda car hit both Harsh and his friend. Although some people chased the car, the driver fled from the spot," said Moksh.

A CCTV video of the incident also appeared on social media. The youths were thrown nearly 10 metres away due to the impact and the car ran over them.

An FIR was registered against the accused car driver at Sector 37 police station, they added.

Harsh was studying in the second year of LLB at a college in Gurugram, according to his father.

A senior police officer said that they had seized the CCTV footage and were looking for the accused car driver.

The body was handed over to the kin after the postmortem, he added.

