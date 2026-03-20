Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Friday emphasised the need for a strong National Democratic Alliance government in Kerala, stating that the state has faced administrative failures over the decade.

Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he recalled that in 2006 he had campaigned in support of VS Achuthanandan across 11 stages, noting that leaders with the conviction and courage of Achuthanandan or EK Nayanar are no longer present in the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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"NDA candidates must win in each constituency for the sake of Kerala. Over the past ten years, people in the state have faced what can be described as administrative failure. Back in 2006, many had campaigned saying V. S. Achuthanandan should not be elected. But I was among those who campaigned for him. I addressed 11 campaign stages in his support. Leaders with the conviction and courage of Achuthanandan or E. K. Nayanar are no longer present in the Communist Party of India (Marxist)," said Suresh Gopi.

Gopi stressed the importance of a strong NDA presence in the Assembly, led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and said that even if the NDA does not form the government, it should maintain a bloc of at least 30 members. He highlighted political legacies, pointing out that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi represents one legacy, Padmaja Venugopal continues the Karunakaran legacy, making her victory a fitting tribute to K Karunakaran.

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"There should be a strong NDA presence in the Assembly led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Even if we do not come to power, there must be a strong bloc of at least 30 members. If Rahul Gandhi represents a political legacy, then Padmaja Venugopal also carries a legacy. She represents the continuation of the Karunakaran legacy, and her victory would be a fitting tribute. When one thinks of a dignified Malayali leader, K. Karunakaran would be among the first names," said Suresh Gopi.

Reflecting on electoral developments, he noted that had Shobha Surendran won the last Palakkad by-election, it would have served as a curtain-raiser, and added that currently there is no one in the Assembly to raise issues such as recovering the gold allegedly stolen from Sabarimala Temple.

"In the last by-election in Palakkad, had Shobha Surendran won, it would have served as a curtain-raiser for us. I am not saying that the Chief Minister or the Leader of the Opposition are thieves--that is for the police to determine. But today, there is no one left in the Assembly to raise issues like asking for the return of the gold that was allegedly stolen from Sabarimala Temple," he said.

The BJP has announced a total of 86 candidates in its two lists for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

On Thursday, the party released the second list of 39 candidates. The BJP has fielded K Ranjith from Dharmadam against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has been fielded from Aranmula.

BJP has fielded Ashwini ML from Kasaragod, PR Sivasankar from Ernakulam, Vathsala Prasanna Kumar from Paravur, and Renu Suresh from Kongad.

In its first list of 47 candidates, the party fielded state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan, from Kazhakoottam seat.

Polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23

Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)