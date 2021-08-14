New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Noting that the country suffered from a terrible second wave of COVID-19 due to the new variants and other unexpected factors, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the leadership rose to the challenge, efforts were made war-footing to plug the gaps and the government's endeavours were supplemented by initiatives of the states, private sector healthcare facilities and civil society.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day, the President said the intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Gallantry Awards: 6 Shaurya Chakra, 4 Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal Conferred to Army Personnel, Check Full List.

He said as the nation breathes a sigh of relief with the return of a semblance of normalcy, it is a time of extra care and caution to not let the guard down.

"Like last year, this year too, the scale of Independence Day celebration may have been reduced due to pandemic, yet our hearts remain always filled with enthusiasm. The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away. We are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year," he said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Celebrations: Olympians, COVID-19 Warriors To Be Part of I-Day at Red Fort.

Expressing anguish that many lives could not be saved during the second wave of pandemic and many suffered immensely during the unprecedented crisis, the President said he shared the grief of affected families.

"Last year, with exceptional efforts from all, we had succeeded in bringing the spread of infections under control. Our scientists had succeeded in developing vaccines in a very short time. Therefore, at the beginning of this year, there was every reason to be hopeful as we launched the largest vaccination exercise in history. Yet, due to the new variants and other unexpected factors, we suffered from a terrible second wave. I am deeply sad that many lives could not be saved and many more suffered immensely in this phase of an unprecedented crisis. I speak for the whole nation when I say that I share the grief of all the affected families with the same intensity," he said.

"The science is coping with this invisible enemy of terrible might with remarkable speed. We can take solace from the fact that more lives have been saved than the lives lost. It was our collective determination to overcome the challenge that helped us see the weakening of the second wave. Once again, our corona warriors, the doctors, nurses and health workers, the administrators, and others, risked everything to contain the impact of the second wave," he said.

He said the second wave brought public healthcare infrastructure under stress and the reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions.

"Efforts were made on war-footing to plug the gaps. The leadership rose to the challenge, and the government's endeavours were supplemented by initiatives of the states, private sector healthcare facilities, civil society and others. In this extraordinary mission, foreign nations shared the essentials generously, just as India had reached out to many nations with medicine, equipment and vaccines. I am grateful to the global fraternity that came forward with a helping hand," he said.

He urged all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and also inspire others.

"Due to these efforts, the nation breathes a sigh of relief with the return of a semblance of normalcy. If we have learned our lessons well, we know that this is the time of extra care and caution. We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us. Under the world's biggest vaccination campaign going on in our country, more than 50 crore fellow citizens have been vaccinated so far."

The President said that the economic impact of the pandemic is as disastrous as its health impact and the government has been concerned about the lower middle classes and the poor, as well as about the small and medium industries.

He said it has been sensitive to the needs of the labourers and of employers who have been facing hardships due to the lockdowns and movement restrictions.

"Sensitive to their needs, the government had taken a series of relief measures last year. This year also, the government had distributed food grains to about 80 crore people in May and June. This benefit has been extended till Diwali."

He said the government has announced a new stimulus package worth Rs 6.28 lakh crore to boost the selected COVID-affected sectors.

"In particular, it is heartening to note that an amount of Rupees 23,220 crore is being spent over one year for the expansion of medical facilities," he said.

Noting that freedom fighters had faced all kinds of challenges without caring for their own interests, the President conveyed his appreciation to coronavirus warriors

"I have seen that in the face of coronavirus crisis, lakhs of people have taken enormous risks to protect others, with the spirit of selfless service for humanity. I convey my profound appreciation for all such covid warriors. Many of them succumbed to COVID-19. I pay homage to them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)