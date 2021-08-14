New Delhi, August 14: On the eve on Independence Day 2021, the Union Ministry of Defence has released the list of gallantry awards that have been conferred to the army personnel on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India. These include Shaurya Chakra, Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), Sena Medal (Gallantry) and Mention-in-Despatches. The gallantry awards are given a token to honour the courage and indomitable spirit of the brave-hearts of the armed forces in the country. Independence Day 2021: 6 Army Personnel Awarded Shaurya Chakra, 4 Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal on Eve of I-Day.

This year the Shaurya Chakra has been conferred to six army personnel. Among these are Major Arun Kumar Pandey, Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary, Captain Vikas Khatri, RFN Mukesh Kumar, SEP Neeraj Ahlawat. Captain Ashutosh Kumar has been awarded posthumously. The Bar to Sena Medal have been awarded to Lt Col Krishna Kant Bajpai, Major Surendra Singh Lamba, Major Rahul Balamohan and Major Ankit Dahiya. Click Here To Check The Full List Of Gallantry Awardees 2021.

A total of 116 brave-hearts have been awarded the Sena Medal this year. Out of these 15 personnel are being honoured posthumously. Mention-in-Despatches have been given to 28 personnel. Three of the awardees are being honoured by the Ministry of Defence posthumously. Click Here To Check The Full List Of Gallantry Awardees 2021. Click Here To Read The Citations Of Shaurya Chakra Awardees 2021.

To honour the bravery and courage of our soldier, the government confers gallantry awards twice a year - on Republic Day and Independence Day. These include the Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra. The sacrifice and devotion of our brave-heart armed forces for the protection to the country and each of its citizen is unparalleled and unfathomable. They deserve our salute today, and every day.

