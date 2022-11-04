Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) The Left Front on Friday held a march in Kolkata to express solidarity with agitating aspirants for teachers' jobs in schools sponsored and aided by the West Bengal government.

The agitators who claimed to have cleared the School Service Commission (SSC)examination have been holding a sit-in for 600 days near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Mayo Road in central Kolkata.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose led the march from Chowringhee area to the Gandhi statue, a stretch of more than a kilometre. Leaders and supporters of different Left parties took part in the rally.

Bose spoke to the agitating SSC-empanelled candidates who alleged that they have been bypassed by the commission to favour non-deserving candidates and are holding a sit-in for 600 days in protest.

"We want that these candidates be immediately given jobs by the state government," Anju Kar, state president of All India Democratic Women's Association, said.

An SFI Kolkata district committee member who also took part in the march said that apart from jobs to the deserving candidates, they are demanding clarity in the appointment process by the Trinamool Congress government.

