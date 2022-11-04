New Delhi, November 4: The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4. MCD Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held on December 4, Results on December 7.

"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner. MCD Elections 2022 Dates: Election Commission To Hold Press Conference in Delhi Today, May Announce Poll Schedule.

