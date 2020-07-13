Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that his government has sought legal opinion on comedian Agrima Joshua's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before further action on the latter.

He further warned against objectionable comments being made on Joshua on social media and cited that action has been taken against some who have done so.

"Legal opinion will be taken from Standing Committee over Agrima Joshua's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, before further action. Not right to make objectionable comments on a woman. Action has been taken against Umesh Jadhav and Imtiaz Shaikh," Deshmukh said.

"Action will be taken against all those who put posts or made very objectionable statements. A list of all such people are being made, Police will take action against them," he added.

The stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua has recently been accused by a Shiv Sena legislator of insulting the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during one of her shows a year ago.

In the year-old video, Joshua allegedly commented on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in Maharashtra.

She has been receiving rape and death threats since the video went viral on social media. (ANI)

