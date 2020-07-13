Pune, July 13: As Pune and surrounding areas will go under complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23, Pune Municipal Corporation has issued a list of activities that will be allowed and prohibited. The main aim of this lockdown is to break the chain of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. The shutdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding rural areas. Pune Civic Body Set to Start Rapid Antigen Tests for Diagnosis of COVID-19.

The lockdown will be in two phases, officials said that the first five days will be very strict. Many of the earlier relaxations have been withdrawn and new restrictions have been imposed in the city. In this copy, here's are a list of services and activities which are open and shut in the city.

Here Are Following Shops Services That Are Completely Shut:

All grocery and other retail, wholesale shops completely shut from 14-18 July (From 19-23 July shops for necessary items will be permitted 08:00 to 12:00 only)

Zomato, Swiggy, and similar online food delivery

Public gardens, open spaces, morning/evening walks

Hotel, resort, malls, market, bazar, etc

Salons, beauty parlour, spa

Mandai, vegetables, fruit stalls completely shut from 14-18 July (From 19-23 July shops for necessary items will be permitted 08:00 to 12:00 only) )

Meat, chicken, egg, and fish shop completely shut from 14-18 July (From 19-23 July shops for necessary items will be permitted 08:00 to 12:00 only) )

School, colleges, coaching classes

All private and public transport (except for essential services)

All heavy vehicles, public transport except police van and permitted vehicles

All construction work (allowed for on-site residential labour)

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pool, etc

Mangal karyala, halls and temples and prayer halls

All private organisation and all private offices in Pune

social, political, cultural, religious events and gathering

E-commerce, Amazon, Flipkart (to be allowed from 19 July)

Here Are Following Shops Services That Are Allowed/Partially Allowed:

New Guidelines of lockdown and list of activities prohibited within the PMC limits. #OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/KIM0rznB36 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state have surged to 2,60,926 with a total of 6,497 new positive cases. Besides this, 193 people died today, taking death tally in the state to 10,482. In the same period, 4,182 patients were also discharged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).