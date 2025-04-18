Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): The 28 delegates from 13 countries, who are attending the 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, called on Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who emphasised the importance of an inclusive law-making process.

The participants, representing nations, including Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Maldives, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, are taking part in a five-day programme organised in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha.

In his address, Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised the importance of inclusive law-making processes. "The contours of any law can only be crafted effectively by listening to the voices of all stakeholders," he stated.

He underscored that legislation must reflect the aspirations, emotions, and needs of society to ensure its relevance and efficacy. Rastogi highlighted the Indian Constitution as a meticulously drafted document, noting that it provides a comprehensive framework and clear procedures for the formulation of laws.

"The Indian Constitution serves as a guiding light, with well-laid-out processes that ensure laws are both robust and adaptable," he added.

He also spoke about Haryana's unique position in India, describing it as a small yet progressive state with one of the highest per capita income and tax collection in the country.

The Chief Secretary also handed over a copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita to all the foreign delegates on the occasion. He said the Mahabharata is a story beyond one's imagination in which the great principle of Karma is laid down.

The training programme, running from April 16 to April 21, aims to foster knowledge-sharing and enhance legislative drafting skills among participants. It includes sessions on advanced drafting techniques, comparative legislative frameworks, and the integration of technology in legislative processes.

"When you return to your countries, may you take with you not only professional insights but also the warmth of our traditions and the spirit of collaboration," he said.

Alejandro Nicolas Weisson Nemalceff, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Body, Ecuador, thanked the Chief Secretary for hosting all the delegates, adding that the training imparted by officials here has not just made them more efficient professionals but also better human beings.

He said the core strength of India lies in its people. The people of India are extremely loving and warm and it has been a great experience to visit India.

KN Chaturvedi, Former Secretary of Legislative Department in the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India and Course Director, gave the overview of the month-long course for the foreign delegates on the occasion.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, D Suresh, Special Secretary, Personnel, Training and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Aditya Dahiya, and senior officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that while drafting legislation, it is essential to consider not only the language of the law but also the emotions, needs, and aspirations of society. (ANI)

