New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday launched the 75-day countdown to 75th year of Independence here.

The programme was held at Central Park, Connaught Place.

On the occasion, culture ministry secretary Govind Mohan, NDMC secretary Isha Khosla and senior Officials of the ministry and civic body attended the function along with the people.

Lekhi said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is about celebrating everything which is good in India and shows its unity in diversity.

She said when India completes 75 years of independence, the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence and also those who contributed to keep India independent should be seen as a guiding light for all of us.

"Today, there is a need to live for the country and work for its development," she said.

A huge screen has been set up at the Central Park facing the Palika Bazaar, that witnesses a footfall of thousands every day, to display the 75-day countdown starting from Wednesday till August 15.

The screen will also play stories of unsung heroes of India to inculcate a sense of pride among people and bring them together in an attempt to achieve 'Janbhagidari', a culture ministry statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on March 12, 2021.

