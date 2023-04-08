Chandigarh, April 8: A male leopard allegedly died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Sukhmani College on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred at 12: 30 pm today.

"The leopard died due to the collision with a speeding MG Hector car, "an official said, adding that the person behind the wheel has not been identified. "Upon receiving the information, the local forest staff rushed to the staff at 1 pm," DFO wildlife Kulraj Singh said. Kerala: Leopard Dies of Shock After Getting Trapped in Chicken Coop in Manarakkad.

"The leopard's body has been sent for postmortem," Singh said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Forest officials said that villagers killed a leopard that attacked and injured three persons in March earlier this year. The incident took place in the Barpathar Tengani area of the Golaghat district. Previously, on March 20, the officials of the forest department rescued a leopard from a residential area in the Warje area of the Pune district in Maharashtra.

Leopard was spotted by the locals and visuals of the leopard were confirmed by the Pune forest department. Pune's forest department rescued the Leopard after an effort of one and a half hours, officials had said. Previously in January, Police said that a leopard was killed on a slug railway track after being crushed by a high-speed train near Kailsa railway station in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Goa: Leopard Dies After Getting Trapped in Wired Snare in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary; Probe Ordered.

Amroha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajiv Kumar had told ANI, "After we received the information from the Gram Pradhan, we immediately informed the forest department. The forest department team reached the spot and took possession of the body for postmortem." In the same month, A leopard was killed in the Mekalapara area of Kerala's Palakkad after it got trapped in the net of a chicken coop.

The leopard's body was removed by the forest officials who reached the spot after being informed about the incident. On January 31, Police said that a body of a leopard, who was hit by an unknown vehicle, was recovered on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. The leopard died after an unknown vehicle hit it, a senior police officer had said.

