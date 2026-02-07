Jaipur, February 7: A shocking human wildlife encounter in Rajasthan’s Kotputli Behror district has raised fresh concerns over the safety of villages located near forest areas. According to PTI, a 48 year old farmer was attacked by a leopard while working in his agricultural field in Kharkadi village under the Narayanpur area.

The victim, identified by locals as Shravan Gurjar, was collecting fodder for his goats on Saturday when the leopard suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and attacked him. Villagers said the animal, believed to be a leopard cub, pounced on Gurjar while he was cutting tree branches, leaving him with serious bite and claw injuries. Leopard Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Big Cat Hunting Stray Dog Outside Residential Society in Mulund.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, the farmer reportedly struck the leopard with an axe, killing it on the spot. Following the attack, Gurjar was rushed to a government hospital in Alwar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Forest department officials confirmed that the leopard’s carcass has been taken into custody. Manoj Naga, a forester, said necessary action is being taken as per wildlife protection rules and an inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Residential Area in Goregaon, Video Surfaces.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users expressing concern over the increasing number of human wildlife encounters in parts of Rajasthan, particularly in forest adjacent rural areas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI).

