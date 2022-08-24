Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A leopard strayed into a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, triggering panic in the residential locality, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man, Who Sodomised Mentally-Retarded Minor Boy, Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

Forest officials managed to catch the feline after more than 10 hours on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Land-for-Job Scam: CBI Raids 16 Places, Including RJD MLC Sunil Singh's Residence in Bihar.

The leopard entered the house located at Umbarkhand village in Sahapur taluka around 4 am on Tuesday.

A woman family member was shocked to find the big cat resting in a room of their house. She immediately locked the room and the family alerted local police and forest personnel.

Residents of the village, having a population of around 250, panicked after getting to know about the carnivore venturing into the house.

Forest officials and a team from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park later reached the house. They tranquilised the leopard and took it away for release into a forest, the official said.

It was found to be a two-year-old female leopard, he said.

No one was injured by the feline, the official said, adding that it entered the residential area possibly in search of a prey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)